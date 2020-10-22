Who would get a COVID-19 vaccine first in Georgia? What to know about distribution

In a draft proposal to the federal government, the Georgia health department identified who would be first in line to receive a COVID-19 vaccine when it is ready for distribution.

Every U.S. state has filed plans to distribute an eventual COVID-19 vaccine to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) for approval. Georgia’s plan, a 57-page document from the state health department, details how Georgia would receive, store and distribute a vaccine, and who would be first in line to receive a dose (or doses). The CDC released the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Interim Playbook for Jurisdiction Operations last month, initiating a 30-day deadline for states to submit their plans to order, store, handle and distribute a vaccine.

The plan, which would need to be “tailored to meet the needs of individual communities” if approved, was developed, according to the health department (DPH), “using best practices learned from past H1N1 pandemic response activities. Understanding this is a situation that may continue to evolve, DPH will review, update, and share revised versions of this plan as additional information is received.”

Who would receive a vaccine first?

According to the document — which still needs CDC approval — a vaccine would be administered in one or two doses. It’s likely multiple vaccines, produced by different companies with varied administration schedules, will be available. During the first phase of the vaccine distribution, when the vaccine is not widely available, the first “tier” of people who would receive a vaccine are:

Healthcare personnel likely to be exposed to or treat people with COVID-19

First responders (police officers, firefighters, etc.)

People at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, including those with underlying medical conditions and people 60 years of age and older

Other essential workers

If there’s not enough doses to cover everyone in the first tier, priority will first be given to health care workers who are working with patients who could potentially expose them to the coronavirus, including “hospital staff, public health clinical staff, long term care facility staff, and urgent care staff members.” Then to “essential workers” and people at higher risk of contracting or dying from COVID-19.

The second round of vaccinations, when the availability of doses has increased, would go to the following individuals:

People in Tier 1 not yet vaccinated, including health workers in non-clinical worker and long-term care facilities, as well as people they live with.

“Critical populations” outlined in the plan, including the elderly and those with underlying conditions.

Other populations for whom vaccine has been recommended.

For the final phase, when vaccines are widely available, the general population would receive doses, with health care and essential workers, the elderly and those with underlying conditions still prioritized.

Who will pay for the vaccine?

The vaccines are free for those receiving them, paid for by the federal government. Some of the supplies needed for the effort, including bandages and gauze, will need to be provided for by individual states and territories.

The CDC has distributed $200 million through the CARES Act to states and U.S. territories to pay for distribution efforts, but state health officials across the country have said states need billions of dollars more from the federal government. The CDC has also called for more federal money for state distribution efforts.

But it’s unclear if any more money will be allocated. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Monday that states have “plenty of funding available to meet their needs.”

Key takeaways

Here are some more takeaways from the planning document:

According to DPH, one of the lessons learned during the H1N1 pandemic, also known as swine flu, was that more people were treated by “establishing mass vaccination clinics in popular, high traffic areas.”

DPH will “collaborate with local colleges, schools, and/or large childcare facility personnel, develop and implement closed [mass vaccination clinics] for internal vaccination clinics, as staffing and other resources allow.”

Vaccine supply and availability may “sporadic” in the early days of the distribution

DPH hasn’t received information regarding vaccines for children

A vaccine would receive a “streamlined” FDA approval process, and the exact form of the approval process is “pending.”