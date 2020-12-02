Macon Telegraph Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Local

‘Spectacle of lights’ nighttime parade in Forsyth is a go amid COVID-19 pandemic

Forsyth is ushering in the holidays with its “spectacle of lights and music” nighttime parade Thursday.

The Hometown Holidays Parade remains a go while numerous other Middle Georgia seasonal parades have canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including those in Macon, Gray, Warner Robins, Perry, Centerville and Byron.

The Forsyth-Monroe County chamber asks parade-goers in a Facebook post to follow CDC guidelines, maintain social distancing and wear masks.

The parade is from 7 to 9 p.m. in downtown Forsyth.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Trees and Memories.”

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Santa is expected to join the parade.

Parade Route 2020.PNG
Here is the parade route for the 31st annual Hometown Holidays Parade from 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Other Middle Georgia parades, including in Macon, Gray, Byron and all four cities in Houston County, have canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Parade-goers are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. Courtesy Forsyth-Monroe County Chamber of Commerce
Related stories from Macon Telegraph
Becky Purser
Becky Purser covers breaking news, having moved back to Middle Georgia in 2000. She’s also covered crime and courts primarily in Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. She’s also covered local government for The Daily Sun when it was a daily newspaper in Warner Robins, for the Kingsport Times-News in Tennessee and for the Bristol Herald Courier in Virginia. She’s a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Support my work with a digital subscription
  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service