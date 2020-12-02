‘Spectacle of lights’ nighttime parade in Forsyth is a go amid COVID-19 pandemic

Forsyth is ushering in the holidays with its “spectacle of lights and music” nighttime parade Thursday.
The Hometown Holidays Parade remains a go while numerous other Middle Georgia seasonal parades have canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including those in Macon, Gray, Warner Robins, Perry, Centerville and Byron.
The Forsyth-Monroe County chamber asks parade-goers in a Facebook post to follow CDC guidelines, maintain social distancing and wear masks.
The parade is from 7 to 9 p.m. in downtown Forsyth.
