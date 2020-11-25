Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza returns, but with changes due to COVID-19

More than 500,000-plus lights strung over four-and-a-half city blocks in downtown Macon will once again dance to Christmas music performed by the Macon Pops starting the day after Thanksgiving.

The Main Street Christmas Light Extravaganza returns for its fourth year to Poplar and Third streets, but with changes and precautionary measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s still going to be a very exciting event,” said Bryan Nichols, co-owner of the Taste & See Coffee Shop and Gallery and the man behind the event. “I know people are chomping at the bit to kind of get a sense normalcy.

“Even (recently) when we were testing lights, there were hundreds of people walking around and taking pictures as though it had kicked off,” he said.

The free event spans across 36 nights from Nov. 27 to Jan. 3.

Opening night

The top block on Poplar Street between Third and Second streets will be blocked off to create separate entrances and exits for the Macon Pops concert due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If you’re in the block during the concert ... you’ll be required to wear a mask,” Nichols said. “We’ll have masks on hand. We’ll have hand sanitizer throughout.”

Outside of the concert area, masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged, according to the event’s website.

Folks are encouraged to bring chairs and spread out.

The entrances will open at 5 p.m. Entrances are located at Poplar Street and Second Street, near Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails, First Street at Just Tap’d and First Street at the government center, according to the event website.

The concert is expected to start at 6 p.m.

“The music actually plays in all four-and-a-half city blocks live. So, it’s not like if you’re not sitting right at the stage you can’t hear,” Nichols said. “Even if you are in the lower part of the block, you’re still getting the exact same sound.”

This year’s show will feature 19 songs, with each song performed by an artist from Macon.

The lights

Nightly light shows are at 6, 7, 8 and 9. The shows are going to be broadcast on site over a radio station this year.

“We wanted to make it where somebody in their 80s — and they love the Christmas lights but they just do not want to be around people at all — they’ll still be able to drive through or pull up and park and turn it on the radio station; actually watch the lights and still get that high quality sound instead of it just coming through their window,” Nichols said.

“The other things that have changed, of course, is we can’t have Santa Claus out there with kids jumping on him. We can’t have the live reindeer night like we normally did because of the crowds and the lines that it causes.”

To enjoy the nightly shows, Nichols recommended starting at the top block at city hall and walking down through the lights.

“Every song is different in how the lights are synced because we have to program every song, and it takes 40-to-60 hours per song just to program the lights to it,” he said.

As people stroll through the blocks, they’re likely to see something different each time, Nichols said. For example, there are three snow blowers that blow manufactured snow only on certain songs.

“All of the sudden, they’re standing there and there’s snowfall on their heads and they’re like, ‘When did you get these?’ We’ve had them the whole time, but they just weren’t in that block when that song came on that blows the snow,” Nichols said.

Additionally, the lights remain on after the shows from 10 to 11 p.m.

“They’re not dancing to music. They’re just on,” Nichols said. “It’s a great chance to take some photographs if you want to take Christmas card photos ... when the lights aren’t moving. It’s a great opportunity to get some great photos.”

Christmas parades canceled

Downtown Macon joins a host of holiday light shows across Georgia that are outdoors where people can spread out and practice social distancing to enjoy this holiday season.

But multiple Christmas parades that typically draw crowds in close quarters along city streets have been canceled due to the pandemic, including those in Macon-Bibb, Warner Robins, Perry, Centerville and Byron.