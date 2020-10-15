Want to try a pickle pizza? Flavors of the Fair kicks off at fairgrounds in Perry

One of the popular vendors over the years at the Georgia National Fair is offering a new pickle pizza at the Flavors of the Fair event that kicks off Thursday on the fairgrounds in Perry.

“It is amazing,” Brian Gillette of Gillette’s Pizza said in GNF video posted on Facebook. “The response has been tremendous.”

The pizza is made from homemade dough and consists of a ranch-based dressing smothered in mozzarella and fresh kosher dill pickle chips with fresh dill on top, Gillette said in the video.

He’s also offering a new cheeseburger pizza.

Keaton Walker, chief marketing director for the Georgia National Fair and Agricenter, said she made the video after getting lots of questions about what types of foods were being offered.

“We wanted to give you a quick little tour of what all you can expect to find,” Walker said in the video as she walks up to the food trailer for Hot Wisconsin Cheese, another popular vendor over the years.

In the video, Walker takes and eats a sample of cheese curds available for purchase to take home and cook later. They can also be purchased fried on site. To watch the GNF vendor preview video, click here.

Flavors of the Fair runs daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Sunday. The four-day event is scheduled to return to the fairgrounds November 5-8.

The event features lots of popular fair foods, including polish sausages, turkey legs, cobblers and ice cream, corn dogs and funnel cakes, black eyed peas and cornbread, and much more.

The idea for the event came after the cancellation of the 2020 Georgia National Fair due to COVID-19.

The food vendors are spaced out on the midway section of the fairgrounds where the rides and game vendors traditionally were set up during the fair.

Entrance into event is from the west gate that parallels Interstate 75. Admission and parking are free.

Attenders may picnic on the grounds in front of the lake, or have a tailgate party. Participants are asked to practice social distancing and stay with the group they arrive with.

Hand sanitizing stations are set up, and at least one of the large restrooms will be open.

Here’s a list of participating vendors:

▪ Famous Gabby’s Kitchen

▪ Steak Tips (Nov. 5-8 only)

▪ Scirrottos’ Cinnamon City

▪ Hot Wisconsin Cheese

▪ Wild Bill’s Curly Fries

▪ Gillette’s Pizza

▪ Demitri’s Gyros

▪ Best Around Concessions

▪ Taylor’s Doughboy

▪ HoCo Young Farmers Chop Shop

▪ Fiesta Grill

▪ Polar Bear Ice Cream

▪ Griff’s Blooming Onion & Fried Veggie

▪ Cox Concessions