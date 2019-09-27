Officials identify pedestrian who died after being hit while crossing Gray Highway

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that killed a 27-year-old man on Sunday night. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A woman died Thursday after being hit by a car while crossing Gray Highway.

Carol Denise Reese was walking across the highway from the east side at Hall Street near O’Reilly Auto Parts and Fincher’s Barbecue when she was struck by a Toyota Tacoma, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Reese, 50, was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where she died shortly after the 7 p.m. wreck.

The 30-year-old Macon man who was at the wheel of the Toyota was not charged. The crash is still being investigated.