Expect delays overnight this week on 1-75 in Bibb County. Here’s more.
Decades in the making, interstate construction still years away from completion
Motorists can expect traffic pacing on Interstate 75 northbound overnight Monday and Tuesday between Hardeman Avenue and Riverside Drive.
The Georgia Department of Transportation says its work crews are expected to remove the traffic shift underneath the Walnut Street Bridge.
During the traffic pacing, law enforcement vehicles will slow traffic behind them as they move through the work zone, according to a news release.
The traffic pacing is expected between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. both nights.
The work is part of the massive I-75/I-16 interchange project.
Meanwhile, the dedicated right turn lane on the I-16 eastbound off-ramp to Spring Street is expected to remain closed as part of the project through the spring of 2021.
Also, the lane closure on Coliseum Drive/Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. southbound between Clinton Street to Riverside Drive is expected to remain in place for at least a year. Southbound traffic in that area is currently reduced to one lane.
