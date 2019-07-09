Honey Bees, Netflix, Georgia Power rates and other Macon news you might have missed

See what’s new on Netflix in 2019 Netflix has some new releases planned for 2019, here's what to expect. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Netflix has some new releases planned for 2019, here's what to expect.

Missed any of the big stories last week? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

Honey Bee deaths

Honey Bee deaths in Georgia could spell bad news for farmers and beekeepers.

Across the nation, more bee colonies died this winter than in any other year in the previous decade, according to a study from the Bee Informed Partnership with Auburn University and University of Maryland.

In Georgia, crops like watermelon, blueberries and peaches — major contributors to the state’s economy — depend on pollinators like honey bees.

“Threats to pollination services could translate to food security issues, particularly among specialty crops that rely on honey bees,” said Geoff Williams, Auburn assistant professor of entomology and apiology in an interview last week. “At the moment, we have not seen noticeable effects of increased colony mortality on human food production.”

Netflix to film in Macon

Netflix is shooting a movie in Macon later this month.

The movie’s working title is “Ivan,” and an Atlanta-based casting company is looking for extras to play “factory workers, rehab patients, drivers with cars from various eras and townspeople” for a scene set in 1946.

Ron Howard is listed as the director, according to the casting company. Filming is set to take place between July 15 and July 22.

Study shines light on Georgia farmer suicides

Multiple studies show that farmers and agricultural workers are at an elevated risk of committing suicide. New research on Georgia farmer suicides suggests relationship issues, health-related problems and financial hardship are the most common causes.

Anna Scheyett, Dean of the University of Georgia School of Social Work, examined 106 cases of suicide among farmers and agricultural workers recorded in the Georgia Violent Death Reporting System from 2008 to 2015.

Hurricane Michael, she said, could pose an additional threat.

“We’re in this sort, no pun intended, perfect storm right now, because we had the horrible devastation of Hurricane Michael,” she told Atlanta’s WABE. “We’re talking about a generation where there’s going to be huge financial impact… And then the uncertainty around policy and tariffs. It’s an incredibly stressful time for farmers and agriculture workers now.”

Georgia Power is seeking to raise prices

Georgia Power is seeking to raise customer rates by 7%, the Savannah Morning News reports.

Per the report, the typical residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours per month would see an increase of almost $10 per month or $120 per year on their bill.

Georgia Power spokesman John Kraft told the news organization that the company’s basic service charge has increased only $2.50 over the past three decades and remains among the lowest in the state. A decision on the proposal is expected in December.

