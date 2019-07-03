Want to be in a movie? How to get cast in Netflix flick that’s filming in Macon

“Best of Enemies” turns Macon into Durham, North Carolina The Macon-Bibb County Government Center was transformed into Durham, N.C., as "Best of Enemies" concluded filming Saturday, July 1, 2017. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Macon-Bibb County Government Center was transformed into Durham, N.C., as "Best of Enemies" concluded filming Saturday, July 1, 2017.

The long list of movies that have had scenes filmed in Macon is about to get longer. And Macon residents also will get another chance to be a movie extra as portions of a feature Netflix film will be filmed here later this month.

An Atlanta casting company put out the call for extras for a movie with working title, “Ivan” to be shot between July 15 and July 22.

Tammy Smith Casting said in casting call that they are looking for “factory workers, rehab patients, drivers with cars from various eras, townspeople” for a scene set in 1946.

In an interview Wednesday, Aaron Buzza, Macon Film Commission, said he couldn’t disclose who will star in the movie, the plot and other details as requested by Netflix.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Buzza said the state, Macon and Middle Georgia is getting quite a reputation as a good place to film movies and that creates a positive economic impact.





For the state of Georgia, it is a more than $9 billion dollar industry with a bump in the local economy, as well, he said.

“There is a significant impact on the local economy,” Buzza said. “The impact they will have on business throughout the community is significant and a nice addition to the community.”

He said film crew and others will be coming to town for three to four weeks in preparation for filming. Currently, crew members are working on construction and set decoration in preparation for the filming, Buzza said.

The filming will have a small impact Macon commute as roads such as Poplar Street, Edgewood Avenue, 6th Street, Vineville Avenue, 3rd Street and Pine Street will be at least partially closed as filming will be taking place in those areas, according to a press release sent from the Macon Film Commission.