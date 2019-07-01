Georgia’s oldest peach grower, a new school, fireworks and other Middle Georgia news

91-year-old patriarch of Georgia peach farm still shows up at work everyday Robert ‘Mr. Bob’ Dickey recently turned 91-years-old but still shows up every morning at the Dickey Farms packing house in Musella. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Robert ‘Mr. Bob’ Dickey recently turned 91-years-old but still shows up every morning at the Dickey Farms packing house in Musella.

Georgia’s oldest peach grower

Robert “Bob” Dickey, 91, is the oldest peach-grower in Georgia and the patriarch of Dickey Farms in Musella, the state’s oldest continuously operating peach-packing house.

He gets to work every day at 7 a.m. sharp. His son and grandson are in charge now, but he likes to keep an eye on things.

Houston County to get a new school

A new school K-2 school in Houston County is expected to reduce overcrowding.

Grading work has begun for the new, unnamed school to be built on Thompson Mill Road in Bonaire, and it’s expected to open for the start of the 2020-2021 school year. The school will house 935 students.

Most of those students will come from nearby Bonaire Elementary. Once the new school opens, Bonaire Elementary will only house students in grades 3-5.

The school is expected to cost $21 million and is funded by the 2017 education special purpose local option sales tax.

Which receiver will step up for the Bulldogs?

UGA wide receiver Jeremiah Holloman was dismissed from the team June 21 after reports surfaced that he allegedly choked and punched a woman in 2018.

He was the team’s top returning receiver. So, who might step up in his place?

Names like Demetris Robertson and Tyler Simmons come up.

Do you have plans for the 4th yet?

July 4 is coming up. How are you celebrating? Need plans?

Check our list to see if there’s something you might enjoy.