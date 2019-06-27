6 Middle Georgia Independence Day events to watch fireworks, enjoy music and more

Here’s how you can stay safe while enjoying fireworks The Fourth of July brings with it a ton of fireworks, which can be dangerous. Here are some safety tips about fireworks, so you can enjoy the holiday safely. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fourth of July brings with it a ton of fireworks, which can be dangerous. Here are some safety tips about fireworks, so you can enjoy the holiday safely.

Take your lawn chairs out and get your grills fired up for Independence Day.

The Fourth of July is around the corner, and with it comes several events throughout Middle Georgia.

Centerville Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks

Centerville’s free celebration is June 28 from 6-9:30 p.m at City Hall, 300 Church St. Kapowski, a band, will be playing live music, and there will be food and community vendors. There will also be a kids’ zone. Fireworks will launch at the end of the event, and event coordinator for the city of Centerville, Alicia Hartley, said they expect a bigger show this year.

Parking is available at Houston County Galleria, 2922 Watson Blvd, or First Baptist Church of Centerville, 108 Church St.

For more information, visit the Centerville event on Facebook.

Perry Independence Day Parade and Freedom Fireworks

Perry’s parade will kick off on June 29 at 10 a.m. in front of the Houston County Public Library Perry Branch, 1201 Washington St. It will go east on Washington Street, turn south on Main Street and follow General Courtney Hodges Boulevard to the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

The free parade is being put on by Perry’s Chamber of Commerce. There are 75 unit entries in the parade, including local nonprofits, local community partners and local businesses. Churches and ball teams will also be included.

The Robins Air Force Base command staff will lead the parade in their color guard, and Uncle Sam will wrap up the parade. Richard Twining, a World War II and Vietnam veteran who served in four branches of military, will be the parade’s Grand Marshal.

The parade will be filmed and aired on July 4 on channel 41.

At 12 p.m., after the parade, the city of Perry is hosting its annual water battle at Rozar Park, 1060 Keith Drive. The event is free, and there will be a free cookout for the first 200 attendees. The water battle will include water slides and activities for kids, and the fire department will be spraying water.

Later that day, at 7 p.m., head to the Georgia National Fairgrounds to enjoy free fireworks, which will kickoff once the sun goes down, around 9:30 p.m. There will be fair food and a kids’ zone with costume characters, and entertainment will be provided by Soulosophy, a band. During the event, the American flag will be parachuted down by a silver wing jumper.

The fairgrounds do not allow visitors to bring alcohol, pets or personal fireworks or sparklers.

For more information, contact Perry’s Chamber of Commerce office at 478-987-1234, or visit their Facebook page.

Warner Robins’ Independence Day Concert and Fireworks

Warner Robins’ 37th annual Independence Day event is July 3 at the McConnell-Talbert Stadium, 401 S Davis Drive. Gates open 6 p.m., and the concert will start at 7:20 p.m.

The concert will have performances by Better Than Ezra and Rebecca Howell, a Middle Georgia contestant on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Food will be available for purchase from local food trucks and visitors can expect to see a flyover from Robins Air Force Base pilots.

Fireworks will spark around 9:50 p.m.

The stadium’s prohibited items include drones, glass bottles, firearms, weapons, alcohol, rolling coolers, hard-sided coolers, pets, outside food and open drinks, large umbrellas and tents.

Visitors are allowed to bring small soft-sided coolers with sealed drinks inside, lawn chairs, diaper bags and small coolers for medical purposes such as insulin or baby formula.

For more information, visit warnerrobinsvisitorscenter.com/ or the concert’s Facebook page.

Milledgeville Independence Day

The city of Milledgeville will be having its annual fireworks display at the city’s Central Georgia Technical College, 54 GA Highway 22 W. The free event will take place on July 3 with fireworks beginning between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

For more information, visit the city of Milledgeville’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CityofMilly/, or website, www.milledgevillega.us/.

Fort Valley July 4th Celebration

Fort Valley will kick off its free Independence Day event at Lane Southern Orchards, 50 Lane Road. KoolChange band will perform on July 4 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For $12, children will have unlimited access to a Kids Play Area, which includes three huge waterslides, a Trolls Bouncy House and a Transformers Bouncy House. Children ages 3 and under can play for free. The event will also include face painting at the pavilion.

For more information, call Lane Southern Orchards at 800-277-3224.

Macon Sparks Over the Park Independence Day Celebration and Fireworks

Macon’s Lake Tobesofkee, 6600 Moseley Dixon Road, will host its 25th annual celebration on July 4. Gates will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. for safety reasons. The event is $5 per car or motorcycle, $15 per passenger van and $30 for vehicles that can accommodate 30 people or more. All three parks, Arrowhead, Claystone and Sandy Beach, will be open throughout the day for people to go swimming, boating, sun bathing or play disc golf or volleyball.

The Travis Bryant Band will perform live music from 6-9 p.m. at the Sandy Beach Park lower pavilion.

The day will conclude with a 20-minute fireworks show, which will start at about 9:15 p.m.

No alcohol or glass containers are allowed in the parks.

For more information, call Lake Tobesofkee’s office at 478-474-8771.