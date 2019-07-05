Here’s what to do if a massive flood hits Middle Georgia again

Here are 5 risks that come with floodwater Biggest hazards sometimes come after the storm. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Biggest hazards sometimes come after the storm.

The flood of 1994 ravaged parts of Middle Georgia, leaving two people dead and Macon residents without water for two weeks.

If a similar disaster befalls Middle Georgia, what should you do?

The Telegraph spoke with Spencer Hawkins, Macon-Bibb County’s Emergency Management Director, to provide you with a list of how to prepare for a flood and what to do during and after one.

How to prepare for a flood

The three-step process for any disaster is to write an emergency plan, build an emergency kit and stay informed.

Know your area. If you work, live or spend time in a low-lying area, know that.

Get flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program.

What to do if there’s a flood warning

Be mindful of your surroundings.

Heed the warning.

Stay off the road.

Stay out of low-lying areas.

What to do during a flood

“Turn around, don’t drown.”

If you don’t need to be out, stay inside.

If you’re asked to evacuate, evacuate.

If you’re caught in a flood, call 911 and do whatever the operator tells you. Let them know where you are. Try to drive out of the flood area, if you can.

If you see a person caught in a flood, call 911.

What to do after a flood

Listen to your local officials. Macon-Bibb County Emergency Management will communicate with you about explicit instructions on what to do, because there will be public health issues, waste disposal, trash and massive amounts of construction and home debris.

If you do not feel comfortable going into your home, don’t.

If there’s an issue with water, having a disaster kit would prepare you to deal with it for at least three days.

To get real-time alerts about what you should be doing before, during and after a disaster, you can sign up for MBC, Macon-Bibb County’s alert emergency notification system.

For more information, visit http://www.maconbibb.us/ema/.