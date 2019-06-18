Man charged in wreck that killed Monroe County nurse was using his phone, sheriff says

Putting the puzzle pieces together Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jonathan Driskell has worked on the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team for two years now. Seeing death daily isn't easy, but there is good that comes from it, he says. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Georgia State Patrol Trooper Jonathan Driskell has worked on the Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team for two years now. Seeing death daily isn't easy, but there is good that comes from it, he says.

A 23-year-old charged with killing a nurse in a crash April 27 was using his cell phone at the time of the wreck, Monroe County Sheriff Brad Freeman said.

Timothy Gerald Turner was at the wheel of a 2007 Jeep Cherokee, headed east on High Falls Road about 6:30 a.m., when he crossed the center line and hit a westbound silver Nissan Sentra driven by Nancy Skinner, according to the crash report obtained by The Telegraph on Tuesday.

Skinner, a 68-year-old nurse who was on the way to work at Monroe County Hospital that morning, had to be extricated from the car. She died shortly after.

Funeral services for Skinner took place in Madison on May 4, according to her obituary.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Turner, of Juliette Road, was arrested June 9 on charges including misdemeanor homicide by vehicle in the second degree, failure to maintain lane and distracted driving, according to jail records. He was freed the same day on a $5,000 bond.

Freeman said Turner’s arrest came after investigators obtained warrants for his cell phone records and the Jeep’s engine control module, which is a computer found in most cars that records vehicular events including speed, braking, air bag deployment and more.

Cell phone records from the service provider show Turner was either receiving or sending data at the time of the crash, Freeman said.

“We don’t know what he was using the cell phone for,” Freeman said, adding that it was unclear whether Turner was texting or talking.