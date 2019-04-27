Nurse killed in wreck was on her way to work at Middle Georgia hospital, coroner says

It's against the law to use your hazard lights while driving. Be safe, don't drive in the rain with hazard lights on.

A Middle Georgia nurse died in a two-car crash in northern Monroe County on her way to work early Saturday.

Nancy Skinner was headed west on High Falls Road about 6:30 a.m. when “it appears that another driver crossed the center line and hit this lady head-on,” Monroe County Coroner Joey Proctor said. “She was a nurse at Monroe County hospital and apparently heading to work.”

Proctor said Skinner was in critical condition when deputies arrived but soon succumbed to her injuries.