Nurse killed in wreck was on her way to work at Middle Georgia hospital, coroner says

A Middle Georgia nurse died in a two-car crash in northern Monroe County on her way to work early Saturday.

Nancy Skinner was headed west on High Falls Road about 6:30 a.m. when “it appears that another driver crossed the center line and hit this lady head-on,” Monroe County Coroner Joey Proctor said. “She was a nurse at Monroe County hospital and apparently heading to work.”

Proctor said Skinner was in critical condition when deputies arrived but soon succumbed to her injuries.

