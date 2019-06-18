Commissioner fights off gunman while nude, new Miss Georgia crowned and other Macon news

Newly crowned Miss Georgia wants to ‘Flip the Script on Foster Care’ Victoria Hill, a student at Reinhardt University from Canton who competed as Miss Capital City, was crowned Miss Georgia 2019 at RiverCenter for the performing Arts in Columbus, Georgia. She has a passion for opera, and helping kids in foster care. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Victoria Hill, a student at Reinhardt University from Canton who competed as Miss Capital City, was crowned Miss Georgia 2019 at RiverCenter for the performing Arts in Columbus, Georgia. She has a passion for opera, and helping kids in foster care.

Macon-Bibb Commissioner fights off intruder while nude

Macon-Bibb Commissioner Virgil Watkins said he woke up early June 12 to an armed masked gunman standing over him.

Watkins, while nude, knocked the gun away from his face and chased the gunman to his porch as the masked man fled.

“I was naked and bare-handed fighting a man with a gun,” Watkins said.

The intruder, later identified as 18-year-old Xavier Matthew Lewis of Macon, was charged with home invasion, aggravated assault and armed robbery, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Offensive lineman recruit picks Georgia

Four-star recruit and 335-lbs offensive lineman Joshua Braun has chosen Georgia.

Georgia’s offensive line coach Sam Pittman announced Braun’s official pledge on Twitter last week. That means yet another monstrous offensive lineman that will soon don the red and black.

A new Miss Georgia was crowned

Victoria Hill, a vocal performance student at Reinhardt University, was crowned Miss Georgia 2019 on June 15 at RiverCenter for the Performing Arts in Columbus, Georgia.

Hill, 20, is a Canton native who competed as Miss Capital City. She has four siblings (she’s the oldest) and has dreams of being an opera singer.

SBC votes to change bylaws, constitution to address sexual abuse allegations

The Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) voted last week to make changes to its bylaws and its constitution to address sexual abuse allegations in the congregation.

The SBC voted to amend its constitution to allow the denomination to expel churches over issues of sexual abuse. It also voted to amend its bylaws to create a committee that will handle misconduct allegations. Unlike bylaw changes, constitutional amendments require votes at two consecutive annual meetings, the Tennessean reports.

The meeting, held in Birmingham, came on the heels of a sexual abuse report issued by the SBC Sexual Abuse Advisory Group and Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission that told the stories of alleged sexual abuse at the hands of Baptist leaders and volunteers.

