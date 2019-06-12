Suspect arrested after pulling gun on Macon-Bibb commissioner during home invasion, police say

What is Macon Regional Crime Stoppers and how to contact them Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Macon Regional Crime Stoppers serves eight counties which are: Baldwin, Bibb, Crawford, Houston, Jones, Monroe, Peach, and Twiggs. You can submit tips over the phone or online.

An 18-year-old allegedly pulled a gun on a Macon-Bibb commissioner during a home invasion early Wednesday.

Xavier Matthew Lewis, of Macon, was charged with home invasion, aggravated assault and armed robbery, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Commissioner Virgil Watkins was asleep when someone, later identified as Lewis, kicked in the front door and started robbing the home, the release said.

Lewis allegedly pulled a gun on Watkins before fleeing, according to the release. Watkins then called 911 with Lewis’ description.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Sheriff’s deputies en route spotted Lewis running on Eisenhower Parkway near Key Street. Lewis shed his pants and continued to flee in a pair of shorts. He also allegedly dropped things he’d taken and tried to hide from pursuing deputies, according to the release.

Lewis also jumped several fences and rain into a briar patch near Keystone Street where deputies took him into custody, the release said.

While being questioned, investigators determined that Lewis had also been involved in May 24 armed robbery of Lou’s Grub Shack, a food truck, when it was parked at 3342 Mercer University Drive.

“Lewis brandished a pistol and demanded money from the two employees working in the truck,” the release said. “When one of the employees grabbed their firearm, Lewis fired one shot and then ran off without getting anything.”

No one was injured during either incident. Watkins could not be reached immediately for comment.

Anyone with information about either incident is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.



