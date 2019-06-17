Macon Water Authority employee dies from injuries sustained in water main repair

image to accompany breaking news

A Macon Water Authority employee who was gravely injured while repairing a water main early Friday died in a hospital Monday evening.

Jonathan Matthew Wood was pronounced dead from lacerations to the neck at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, shortly before 5 p.m., Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

The 35-year-old from Gordon was replacing a water valve in a water main on Bass Road about 3 a.m. Friday when he was hurt, the water authority said in a news release Friday afternoon.

Wood started working for the authority in February, joining a small team of water line maintenance technicians who often work late at night and early in the morning.