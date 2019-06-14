Macon Water Authority employee badly hurt while repairing water main

A Macon Water Authority employee was seriously hurt while repairing a water main in the predawn hours Friday.

Jonathan Matthew Wood was replacing a valve in a water main on Bass Road when the injury occurred about 3 a.m., according to a news release from the water authority.

The 35-year-old Gordon man was taken by ambulance to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he remained in the intensive care unit early evening Friday, MWA Executive Director Tony Rojas said.

Rojas declined to disclose specifics about what might have caused the injury.

Wood was hired in February to work on a small team of water line maintenance technicians.

The team, tasked with making repairs to the water authority’s more than 1,600 miles of pipe, often works late at night and early in the morning, especially in high-traffic areas, so as not to interrupt service or cause traffic delays.

Rojas said MWA is investigating the injury in accordance with normal protocol.