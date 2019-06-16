Man asks for cheapest item at Macon restaurant, then robs the place

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

The following is a roundup of crime news from the past week:

Man robs Cook Out restaurant in Macon

A man asked for the cheapest item on the menu at Cook Out restaurant in Macon early Saturday, then robbed the place, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office report.

A release stated that the robbery happened at the restaurant at 5001 Brookhaven Road. The man entered the store at 12:44 a.m. and asked for the cheapest item on the menu, and while the cashier was looking that up, the man demanded money. He received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on foot.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Man charged in shooting on Northside Drive

A Macon man was arrested Thursday and charged in connection with a shooting in August.

Troy Leman Cunningham, 46, is charged with aggravated assault and armed robbery in the Aug. 24 shooting of Connor Bridges, 22, at an apartment complex on Northside Drive in Macon, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

An off-duty Bibb County deputy working a part-time job spotted Cunningham entering Sparks Cafe on Mercer University Drive. Deputies took him into custody a short time later as he was leaving. In an unrelated case he was also charged with theft by conversion.

Bridges was shot in both legs and his hand at Carriage Hills Apartments by a man wearing a ski mask.

Man charged in Warner Robins shooting

A man has been charged in connection with a shooting in Warner Robins in April.

Jaquantae Deshawn Roberts, 21, was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated battery, theft by receiving stolen property (firearm) and criminal damage to property.

He is accused in connection with the shooting of Shylo Bateman, 18, of Warner Robins, on April 24. Bateman was shot on Kathleen Bynum Drive in what was suspected to be a domestic iincident according to a Warner Robins Police Department release. He was treated at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

Roberts was arrested at Walmart on Booth Road and had a stolen gun on him, the release stated.

Bibb deputies, DEA agents arrest woman with nearly a kilo of meth

A woman was arrested at a Macon motel on Wednesday with nearly a kilo of methamphetamine, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

Alicia Marie Willett, 29, of Macon, was arrested after a search warrant was conducted on a room at the Super 8 motel at 4765 Chambers Road. She was charged with trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Deputies and U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Agents found nearly a kilo of meth, half an ounce of marijuana and a “large amount” of cash, the release stated.

Four arrested in drug bust in Macon

Four men were arrested on drug and gun charges after a search warrant was executed at a home in Macon on Thursday.

The search was conducted at a residence in the 4400 block of Robinson Drive, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

Deputies found 45 grams of marijuana, 19 pieces of crack rock, one ecstasy pill, a rifle and a stolen .380 handgun, the release stated. Four men were in the house when the search was executed all were charged.

Darein Melvelle Scott, 31, Ja’Traveyion Dewilliams Gabriel, 17, Deanthony Cameron Huff, 34, and Tyrell Braynard Hunter, 22, are all charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of Schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of firearm during commission of a felony and theft by receiving stolen property. Scott is additionally charged with possession of a Schedule I controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Scott is being held on a $40,600 bond while the others have a bond of $29,400.