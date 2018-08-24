Person shot at north Macon apartments

A man was shot multiple times Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Carriage Hills Apartments in north Macon. He's been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard.
By
Up Next
A man was shot multiple times Friday, Aug. 24, 2018, at Carriage Hills Apartments in north Macon. He's been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, said Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard.
By

Crime

Man shot several times at north Macon apartments

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

August 24, 2018 03:49 PM

Macon, GA

A 22-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon at apartments in north Macon.

A resident at Carriage Hills Apartments, off Northside Drive, said he heard about three pops then saw the wounded man running toward the rear of the complex.

A trail of blood outside the T building led to another cordoned off area where the man apparently collapsed.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the man was shot several times. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, for treatment.

Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard said the man’s wounds were not life threatening. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were still being investigated late afternoon.

For more on this story, come back to macon.com and read Saturday’s Telegraph.

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

By

  Comments  