Man shot several times at north Macon apartments

A 22-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon at apartments in north Macon.
A resident at Carriage Hills Apartments, off Northside Drive, said he heard about three pops then saw the wounded man running toward the rear of the complex.
A trail of blood outside the T building led to another cordoned off area where the man apparently collapsed.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said the man was shot several times. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, for treatment.
Bibb County sheriff’s Sgt. Linda Howard said the man’s wounds were not life threatening. The circumstances surrounding the shooting were still being investigated late afternoon.
