Feed your kids free meals this summer in Middle Georgia. Here’s how.

Bibb schools may be out for summer, but the kitchen is still cooking Bibb County schools' central kitchen prepares thousands of meals a day for students and partner organizations who pick up the breakfast and lunch packages. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bibb County schools' central kitchen prepares thousands of meals a day for students and partner organizations who pick up the breakfast and lunch packages.

Children 18 years old and younger will be offered a free meal at Bruce Elementary School, 3660 Houston Ave., on Wednesday.

The event at 3660 Houston Ave. marks the beginning of Summer Hunger and the Summer Meals program, which are statewide initiatives to feed hungry children across Georgia while school is out for summer break.

Children and teens under 18 can get find free lunch at participating schools in Macon-Bibb County.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and meals will be served at 11:30 a.m., according to a news release from the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Parents can find the locations where meals will be served nearest them and that site’s serving times at www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks.