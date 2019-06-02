Bibb, Houston schools may be out for summer but something’s cooking in the kitchen

Bibb schools may be out for summer, but the kitchen is still cooking Bibb County schools' central kitchen prepares thousands of meals a day for students and partner organizations who pick up the breakfast and lunch packages. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bibb County schools' central kitchen prepares thousands of meals a day for students and partner organizations who pick up the breakfast and lunch packages.

Students don’t have to miss out on nutritious meals just because school’s out for summer.

Thousands of school nutrition workers across Middle Georgia rise early to prepare free breakfast, lunch and snacks for anyone age 1-18 as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Seamless Summer Program.

Bibb and Houston counties are no exception, with 30 meal sites available in Bibb and 66 sites offered in Houston, according to the school systems.

Parents can find the locations nearest them and that site’s serving times at www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The program is designed to ensure that students in the community still have a place to come and have a nutritious meal during the summer months.

Children do not need to be enrolled in the school systems to receive meals.

Additionally, both Bibb and Houston counties offer mobile routes through neighborhoods to serve children who did not live close to any of the school sites.

The Bibb program runs through July 12, while Houston’s ends on July 26. The first day of school for both school systems is Aug. 1.