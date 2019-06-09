Shot fired in Warner Robins armed robbery, and other crime news

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Here is a roundup of crime news from the past week:

Shot fired in robbery at Warner Robins store

A shot was fired during an armed robbery of a Warner Robins convenience store on Sunday but no one was injured thanks to bulletproof glass.

At 3:24 a.m. officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Gulf convenience store at 545 North Davis Drive at Ignico Drive, according to a police department release.

The clerk reported that two men entered the store brandishing a handgun and demanded money. One of the men fired a shot into the bulletproof glass surrounding the clerk. The men fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Karmen Thompson at (478) 302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

Alert neighbor helps catch burglary suspects

Two people were arrested June 3 on burglary charges after a neighbor reported suspicious activity at a home on Brookdale Avenue in Macon.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., the neighbor reported seeing two people walking around the property and stayed on the phone as deputies were en route, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. When deputies arrived, they found the front door of the home unlocked and began checking the house.

They found a man and woman inside who said they were there to do work on the house. Deputies contacted the owner of the home, who said the two had not been hired to do any work and were there illegally.

Christian Jamarcus Edwards, 32, and Rita Faye Davis, 54, both of Macon, were arrested and charged with burglary.

Teens caught in act of burglary, sheriff’s office says

Three teens were caught in the act of burglarizing a home in Macon on Tuesday, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

Deputies received a report just after 11 p.m. of a possible burglary at a home on Columbus Street. They found the side door open and checked the house. They found three teens hiding inside, the release stated.

Jarodney Deon Marcus Jr., 18, of Macon, a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were charged with burglary.





Two more charged in Family Dollar armed robbery

Two more suspects were arrested Friday in connection with the armed robbery of a Family Dollar store in which shots were fired at a deputy.

Cobey Jerrell Durham Sr., 29, was located at Kings Park following a Macon Regional Crimestoppers tip, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.

Deputies were also able to locate a 16-year-old wanted in the robbery. Investigators spotted him walking at Kings Park and arrested him after a short foot chase. Both were charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault on a police officer.





Two others were arrested within a hour of the armed robbery on Tuesday. Carlos Antonio Reynolds, 17, was charged with armed robbery, while a 15-year-old was charged with armed robbery and aggravated assault on an officer.

With the arrest Friday, all of the suspects in the case have been located, the release stated.

Ecstasy, meth and marijuana found during arrest, Bibb sheriff’s office says

More than a kilo of Ecstasy, 17 grams of methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana were found during an arrest in Bibb County on Tuesday, according to a release.

Members of the Bibb County Sheriff’s Special Investigations Unit and the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force found the drugs while serving warrants on Enrico Mendez Dennis, 30, of Macon, the release stated. The search was conducted at Cherry Tree Apartments at 2050 Old Clinton Road. Three guns were also found.

Dennis was wanted by the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office. After facing charges there, he will be transferred back to Bibb County where he is charged with trafficking Schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of Schedule II with intent to distribute, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.