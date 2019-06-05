15-year-old accused of shooting at a cop during stickup at Family Dollar

Carlos Antonio Reynolds

Two teens were arrested and charged with a stickup less than an hour after it occurred at an east Macon Family Dollar on Tuesday evening.

One of them, an unnamed 15-year-old, also is charged with aggravated assault on an officer for allegedly shooting at a deputy during the stickup on Jeffersonville Road near Emery Highway.

Carlos Antonio Reynolds, 17, was booked in the Bibb jail and charged with armed robbery. The 15-year-old was taken to the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center.

The pair of teens allegedly demanded money from the store clerks and brandished guns. Both were arrested in the Kings Park neighborhood shortly after the 7 p.m. robbery, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

Investigators are still asking for the public’s help with identifying and locating another person of interest who, in surveillance footage of the stickup, wore a gray hooded sweatshirt.





Anyone with information about this crime or the person of interest is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500 or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.



