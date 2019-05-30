Bonaire man drowns in the Ocmulgee River at Macon park

A Bonaire man drowned in the Ocmulgee River early evening Thursday.

Qytravious Brown was swimming with three or four friends at Amerson River Park when “he went under” before 6:45 p.m., Bibb County Chief Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley said.

The fire department helped search for the 24-year-old for about a half-hour before his body was pulled from the water. Brown was pronounced dead just before 9:30 p.m.

Brown is the second person to die by drowning here in the past 12 hours.

Late afternoon Thursday, 44-year-old Wayne Jenkins was found unresponsive in the pool at Lake Wildwood subdivision in north Macon. He died at a hospital shortly before 2 p.m.