Macon man drowns in clubhouse pool at Lake Wildwood subdivision

A man drowned Thursday afternoon in a clubhouse pool of a subdivision in northwest Macon, a deputy coroner said.

Wayne Jenkins, 44, of Macon, was pronounced dead at Coliseum Northside Hospital’s Emergency Room at 1:56 p.m., said Bibb County Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley.

Jenkins was taken to the hospital after he was discovered unresponsive in the pool at 100 Clubhouse Road in the Lake Wildwood subdivision, Miley said.

Jenkins was part of the Brighter Path program at Lake Wildwood for mentally-challenged adults, Miley said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, Miley said.