Do you think removing McDonald’s from Macon hospital was the right choice? Take our poll

Was closing McDonald’s inside The Medical Center, Navicent Health, the right choice?

Navicent Health officials released a statement Tuesday confirming the Macon hospital would be closing the restaurant that serves patients, employees and families.

The McDonald’s location is locally owned.

A physicians group based in Washington D.C. made a complaint against the hospital Friday with the Georgia Department of Health, asking that the location inside the hospital be shut down and replaced with something healthier.

The group, Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, also paid for billboards promoting healthy eating near the hospital.

The decision to remove the McDonald’s proved to be controversial. Dozens of Macon residents sounded off on the Telegraph’s Facebook page about the announcement.

