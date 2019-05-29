25 Macon-Bibb students will receive Peyton Anderson scholarships

Here are five contributions from the Peyton Anderson Foundation in the past five years The Peyton Anderson Foundation has contributed a lot to the Middle Georgia community in its 30 years. Here are five grants that were given in the past five years. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Peyton Anderson Foundation has contributed a lot to the Middle Georgia community in its 30 years. Here are five grants that were given in the past five years.

The list of Peyton Anderson scholars will grow today as 25 students from Macon-Bibb’s graduating class of 2019 will be awarded with scholarships from the Peyton Anderson Foundation.

The foundation, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, awarded the first Peyton Anderson Scholarship in 2009.

On Wednesday, Middle Georgia State University will host the annual luncheon where graduating seniors will receive their awards.

The seniors will be attending colleges in Georgia, and they are able to renew the scholarship for four years as long as they maintain a 3.0 GPA and engage in volunteer service in the community.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The scholarships, which awards an annual amount of up to $7,500, are part of the legacy of Peyton Anderson, who, in his lifetime, provided funding for young people to attend college, according to the foundation’s press release.

Anderson’s grandson, Reid Hanson, who serves as a trustee and treasurer of the foundation, was to deliver the ceremony’s keynote address to talk about his grandfather’s legacy. Part of that legacy includes owning the Macon Telegraph and the Macon News in the 1950s and 60s.

“The Peyton Anderson Scholarships continue Anderson’s dedication to education and support for students from Bibb County. What is unique about our merit-based program is it recognizes students who stand out in their dedication to the community and their commitment to education,” said Karen Lambert, Peyton Anderson Foundation President in an email to The Telegraph.

“The Peyton Anderson Scholars program isn’t just a check but an important part of these students’ lives after graduation. For the last 11 years, we’ve created a family-like network of support that nurtures our Scholars’ growth and opportunity, from Macon-Bibb and beyond.”

Also to be presented at the luncheon is the Juanita T. Jordan Community Service Leadership Award, which was created to honor the first president of the Peyton Anderson Foundation.

This story will be updated later with the names of winners.