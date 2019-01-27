A look through the years at the Peyton Anderson Foundation’s key contributions

The Peyton Foundation has been a key contributor to the Macon-Bibb County community for the past 30 years in areas of community development, education, health, human services and arts and culture.
Here’s a look at the contributions the Foundation has made over the last three decades:
1989-1994: The Peyton Anderson Foundation contributed $250,000 in flood relief for the Macon-Bibb County community who were impacted by the flood of 1994. Other key contributions during this time include $250,000 in start-up funds for the Community Foundation of Central Georgia and $3 million to the United Way of Central Georgia for the community services center.
1995-1999: NewTown Macon was created in 1996 when the foundation contributed $20,000 in start-up funds. The organization has overseen the revitalization of the downtown area. Other key contributions during this time include $2 million to Mercer University for the convocation center and $200,000 to help the Rescue Mission of Central Georgia with a new facility.
2000-2004: The Tubman Museum received $2 million for the new facility from the foundation. It is the largest museum in the nation dedicated to art, history and culture of African Americans. Other key contributions during this time include $350,000 for the adult learning center at Central Georgia Technical College and $2 million to Navicent Health Foundation for the Albert L. “Buddy” Luce Jr. Heart Institute.
2005-2009: The foundation donated $1 million for the restoration of the Hay House. The house was declared a historical landmark in 1974. Other key contributions during this time include $150,000 to the Macon Crime Stoppers reward money fund and $1.5 million to the Ocmulgee Heritage Trail for maintenance of the the trail itself.
2010-2014: The foundation put $2 million into the establishment of the Peyton Anderson Cancer Center with Navicent Health Foundation. The cancer center has received numerous awards since opening. Other key contributions during this time include $1 million for the Peyton Anderson Newsroom at Mercer University’s Center for Collabrative Journalism and $300,000 to NewTown to help with the purchase and stabilization of the Capricorn building.
2015-Present: $3 million went to Mercer for its new Spearman C. Godsey science building. This is the undergraduate science building on Mercer’s Macon campus. Other key contributions during this time include $2 million to the Navicent Health Foundation for the Beverley Knight Olson Children’s hospital and $1.5 million to Middle Georgia State University for the Center to Launch and Sustain Student Success.
