Quality food for less than $10: Here are 5 places you should try in Macon

Macon has a ton of food options to offer for every occasion. Fine dining, brewpubs, pizza places and several other restaurants can be found in Macon, but it might be hard to determine which restaurants to go to on a budget.

Here are five restaurants where you can buy lunch for under $10.

Ricky’s Taco Shop

Scrolling through the reviews on Ricky’s Taco Shop’s Facebook page, you will see the word “authentic” used several times. Ricky’s Taco Shop serves a variety of Mexican food for a decent price.

The restaurant is opened Monday through Friday for lunch and supper, and it is located at 3717 Mercer University Drive.

Spud Dogs

Spud Dogs is located right in the heart of downtown at 490 Cherry St., and the owners, Scott and Laurie Long, are “excited to be a part of the exploding downtown Macon scene,” according to their website.

Spud Dogs serves breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. Their everyday menu starts at $1.89 with the Puppy Dog and doesn’t go above $10 for a single item.

The Bears Den

For more than 25 years, the Bears Den has been serving award winning food to Middle Georgians, and this meat and three restaurant’s menu changes daily to offer a wide variety of food, according to their website.

The Bears Den is open for dine in services from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and for take out services from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. They are located at 1191 Oglethorpe St.

Joe D’s on Ingleside

Joe D’s on Ingleside offers a variety of sandwiches, cold plates and specials onMonday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to their Facebook page. Joe D’s is located 2329 Ingleside Ave.

For more information about Joe D’s on Ingleside, read about Telegraph reporters’ experience there for #FoodieFriday.

Fincher’s Bar-B-Q

Fincher’s Bar-B-Q has a unique claim to having good food. They say on their website that their barbeque is out of this world because it was served on the NASA Space Mission STS-33 on Nov. 22, 1969.

Fincher’s Bar-B-Q has three locations in Macon: 3947 Houston Ave., 5627 Houston Road and 891 Gray Highway. They also have a restaurant in Warner Robins at 519 North Davis Drive, according to their website.

Store hours can be found on their website.