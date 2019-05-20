Middle Georgia vets headed to Nat Geo Wild, Macon anchor on Survivor and the Allman Brothers

‘You’ve got to have hope more than anything’ Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK

Missed any of the big stories from last week? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered.

Two Middle Georgia veterinarians get their own show

Two Middle Georgia veterinarians are getting their own reality TV show on National Geographic.

Vernard Hodges and Terrence Ferguson, who operate Critter Fixer Veterinary Hospital in Byron and Bonaire, will host “Critter Fixers.” The show is set to air this fall on Nat Geo Wild. The exact date has not been released.

The show follows Hodges and Ferguson as they treat domestic pets and as they travel to different locations in the state to treat exotic animals.

Ferguson told the Telegraph that about 98 percent of veterinarians are white. Ferguson and Hodges, the longtime friends are both black.

“I definitely hope we can encourage young men or young women if they are African American that this is something they can accomplish if that is their dream,” Ferguson said.

Macon TV anchor finishes fourth on Survivor

Rick Devens, an anchor for Macon’s WGXA, finished fourth on the CBS TV show Survivor. The show’s 38th season finale aired last week. He was sent home during the final episode after losing in the fire-making challenge to Chris Underwood, the season’s eventual winner.

Movement underway to name Macon roadways after members of Allman Brothers Band

An effort to rename portions of Macon roadways and bridges after members of the famed southern rock band The Allman Brothers Band is underway.

The effort is being led by the Big House Museum, Rock Candy Tours and the Macon-Bibb County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

A stretch along Hardeman Avenue could be designated as Gregg Allman Boulevard. There could also be the Jaimoe and Dickey Betts interchanges and the Butch Trucks bridge in the same area as well, said Jamie Weatherford with Macon’s Rock Candy Tours.

Bandmates Berry Oakley and Duane Allman already have their names on city bridges and roads.

Insurance commissioner indicted and suspended

Georgia Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck asked to be suspended from office after being indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering.

Beck told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he sent a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp Thursday asking for the suspension. The letter came after a 38-count indictment laid out an alleged scheme by Beck to steal more than $2 million from his former employer, the Georgia Underwriters Association, before he was elected in November.

Beck maintains he is innocent and will continue to draw his $120,000 salary.