Macon TV anchor Rick Devens finishes in the top 4 on Survivor finale

Rick Devens, a news anchor for WGXA in Macon, Georgia, is among final contestants on the last episode of “Survivor” on CBS. A watch party will be held at Wild Wings Cafe in Macon for the final episode. Rick Devens (@rick_devens) Instagram

It was not meant to be for fan favorite and local TV anchor Rick Devens as his run on Survivor came to an end in the finale of the show’s 38th season.

Devens, an anchor for WGXA in Macon and a Virginia Tech graduate, had an impressive showing. He made it it all the way to the end but had to settle for fourth place out of the 18 castaways that started the show.

Devens was voted out on day 11 but returned on day 19 thanks to this season’s twist, Extinction Island. He beat five other competitors in a challenge to earn a spot back in the game.

Upon returning, he quickly became one of the largest targets on the show but continued to win challenges and found immunity idols that allowed him to stave off elimination week after week.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

During the finale, he won an immunity challenge and found another immunity idol to make it into the top 4. He was sent home after losing in the fire-making challenge to Chris Underwood the eventual winner of the show.

His charisma and game play made him one of the show’s most popular cast members in recent Survivor history.

It would not be a surprise to Survivor fans if Devens made a return in a future all-star season of the show due to his popularity this season.