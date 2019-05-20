Who will be Macon-Bibb’s next mayor? The list of candidates is growing already.

Who will be Macon-Bibb’s next mayor? Here’s who’s running or has plans to run Former Mayor C. Jack Ellis, County Commissioners Elaine Lucas, Larry Schlesinger and Virgil Watkins, and former educator Stanley Stewart have either decided on or are considering a run for mayor next year in Macon-Bibb County, GA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Mayor C. Jack Ellis, County Commissioners Elaine Lucas, Larry Schlesinger and Virgil Watkins, and former educator Stanley Stewart have either decided on or are considering a run for mayor next year in Macon-Bibb County, GA.

A growing field of candidates are seeking to replace the term-limited Macon-Bibb County Mayor Robert Reichert in 2021.





Former Macon Mayor C. Jack Ellis, County Commissioners Elaine Lucas and Virgil Watkins, and former educator Stanley Stewart have either decided on or are considering a run for mayor next year.

Already in the mix are County Commissioner Larry Schlesinger, Bibb County school board President Lester Miller, Verbin Weaver, an officer with the Macon-Bibb County Democratic Party, and entrepreneur Chatavia Callaway.

Those four have already filed paperwork with the Bibb County election’s office that allows them to raise money for their mayoral campaigns. The election will be held in May 2020.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ellis said Friday he will make a decision on whether he’ll enter the race in July, the same month when he was first elected Macon mayor 20 years ago. He spent two terms as the Macon mayor from 1999-2007.

Watkins, a 12-year veteran of Macon politics, says he plans to run for mayor. Before becoming a city councilman, he had four-year internship under the Ellis administration.

Lucas said she is doing some informal polling and is forming an exploratory committee about a potential bid for mayor. She said she’ll run for another term as District 3 commissioner if she decides not to run for mayor.





Lucas was a member of the city council from 1983-87 and again from 1991-2013, before joining the newly-formed Macon-Bibb County Commission.

Stewart, a former Bibb educator at Northeast High School and a community organizer, says he’ll make a formal announcement by early June.

Schlesinger has been on the City Council or County Commission since 2007. He raised $62,045 for his mayor campaign through the end of January.





Miller, an attorney who is in his second term on the school board, raised $121,141 during that same span, according to the election’s office.

Callaway is a Middle Georgia State University graduate.

Weaver is a construction worker who spent the past three years serving as a vice chair for the Macon-Bibb County Democratic Party.

The Macon-Bibb mayor is limited to two consecutive terms under the consolidation charter. Commissioners can run for three terms in a row.