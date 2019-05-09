Georgia Doom suspends operations for 2019 season. Here’s what we know.

Georgia Doom management announced through a press release the team would be suspending operations for the rest of the 2019 season. Telegraph file photo

The Georgia Doom has suspended operations for the remainder of the 2019-2020 season, according to a release from the team.

The statement did not provide detail on how or why the decision was made.

“Our hearts goes (sic) out to the Doom staff, fans and Central Ga community,” the release from management said. “Stay tuned and help us Build a strong #Doom Nation!”

The release did not indicate if the team would return for future seasons.

A request for additional comment from the Doom was not immediately returned.

David Aiello, general manager for Spectra, a management team for the Macon Coliseum, said they are disappointed the team decided to cease operations, but don’t anticipate any significant financial impact on their end.

The team was founded in 2017 and kicked off their first season at the Macon Coliseum in 2018 as members of the American Arena League.

During that inaugural season, the team clinched a playoff spot but chose not to compete in the playoffs for unknown reasons.

The team’s website was no longer active as of Thursday afternoon.