Can I take my pet to Macon’s Cherry Blossom Festival? Yes and no

Pets are literally the best, so no one wants to leave their beloved animal at home for the Cherry Blossom Festival.
Although pets are not allowed at the Central City Park festivities unless they are service animals, there are several events at the 2019 Cherry Blossom Festival where pets are welcome.
Lantern Light Tours
The Lantern Light Tours at Ocmulgee Mounds National Historic Park are scheduled on March 22-24 and March 29-31 from 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., according to the Cherry Blossom Festival website.
Dogs are allowed as long as they are on a leash no longer than 6 feet and you clean up after them, according to their website.
The park also has a water bowl for your pet next to the water fountain outside the Visitor Center.
The tours cost $6 for adults, $1 for children between the ages 6 and 12 and free for children ages 5 and under.
Wiener Dog Race, Bed Race and Firefighter Competition
The new Wiener Dog Race and the annual Bed Race and Fire Competition are scheduled for March 23 at the corner of Cherry Street and Third Street.
The Wiener Dog Race is exactly what it sounds like. Dachshund dogs will be racing down Cherry Street at 11 a.m. for the title “Fastest Wiener Dog in Middle Georgia.”
There will be an hour break between the Wiener Dog Race and the Bed Race, which starts at 1 p.m. Grab some lunch at a restaurant downtown.
The Bed Race involves different companies and organizations running down Cherry Street with a rolling bed. The Macon-Bibb Fire Department are the reigning champs.
People and their pets can watch firefighters show off their strength and skill at the annual Firefighter Competition, according to the website.
38th Cherry Blossom Parade
As with the other traditions of the Cherry Blossom Festival, the Cherry Blossom Parade is a signature event of the festivities. This year the parade will start March 24 at 4 p.m., according to the website.
The parade will start at the corner of Cherry Street and Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
Third Street Park Festivities
The Third Street Park Festivities will happen every week day of the Cherry Blossom Festival from March 25-29 at 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to the website.
There will be multiple entertainers, and people will be offered free donuts, ice cream, Coca-Cola and carriage rides, according to the website.
Mulberry Street Arts & Crafts Festival
The Mulberry Street Arts & Crafts Festival will be held on March 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on March 31 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the website.
Hundreds of vendors will be at the event, and it is free to the public.
Food Truck Frenzy
The Food Truck Frenzy will be held on Third Street between Cherry Street and Mulberry Street, and it will feature several food trucks, beer and live entertainment, according to the website.
The event will be held on Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Sunday, March 31 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Movie Night Featuring Coco
Disney’s Pixar “Coco” will be screened at Wesleyan College on March 24 at 8 p.m., but activities for the night start at 6 p.m., according to the website.
Activities for your human children include face painting, balloon twisters and inflatables.
