Coming to Macon for the Cherry Blossom Festival? Here’s other things to do in the city

The Cherry Blossom festival is one of the largest events in Macon, and people from around the U.S. travel to Middle Georgia to see the blooms and enjoy some of the many activities and events the festival has to offer.
There’s also plenty to do in downtown Macon if you want to take a break from the festival.
From food to museums to shopping, here’s a list of fun things to enjoy in Macon.
Downtown Dining
Macon has a variety of places to eat downtown that are just a short walk away from a lot of Cherry Blossom Festival events.
The Rookery, 543 Cherry Street, is a classic for Maconites and is known for its burgers and milkshakes.
Right above the Rookery is Dovetail, a restaurant that prides itself on serving farm-to-table Southern meals, according to their website.
The Tic Toc Room is Macon’s premiere steakhouse, according to their Facebook page. It is a fine dining restaurant at 408 Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard.
Sang’s Thai Isaan Restaurant is at 401 Cherry Street, and its food has a balance of sweet, salty and sour flavors in every dish, according to their website.
Tokyo Alley serves Japanese and Thai food with only the most fresh ingredients, according to its website. It is located at 574 Mulberry Street Lane.
Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen has a modern smokehouse, craft beer and a game room, according to their website. The brewpub can be found 450 Third Street.
Learn about history
Macon has a number of museums and historical sites that are worth a visit.
The Tubman African American Museum teaches people about the art, history and culture of African Americans. The museum’s rates and hours can be found on their website.
The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame and Museum is the largest state sports museum in the U.S. The museum educates people about the history of sports in Georgia, and the museum’s hours and rates can be found on their website.
The Ocmulgee National Monument was occupied by four prehistoric cultures before the Europeans settlers, and the history of the land and the people who lived there is documented in the museum, according to their website.
The Museum of Arts and Sciences stimulates a better comprehension of people, culture and the environment through art and science, according to their website.
The Allman Brothers Band Museum at The Big House dives into some of Macon’s extensive music history inside the temporary home of the band, according to their website.
The Hay House was built in the 1850s in the the Italian Renaissance Revival Style, according to their website. During a visit at the Hay House, people can learn about preservation and the significance of the house’s architecture.
Go to the Mall
The Shoppes at River Crossing are farther away from Cherry Blossom activities, and they offer a variety of stores and dining options. The Shoppes at River Crossing is an outdoor mall at 5080 Riverside Drive.
For an indoor mall experience, the Macon Mall is closer to the festival. It is located at 3661 Eisenhower Parkway.
If you would like to stay closer to the festival, there are plenty of stores and local places to shop in downtown Macon.
