Macon’s transit system says the county owes it more than $476,000. Will they get it?

The Macon-Bibb County Transit Authority says the county still owes the bus system $476,201.
The request ties to a bi-party agreement between the transit system and Macon-Bibb County that says the transit system must maintain at least 45 days worth of operating expenses in its reserve fund.
Last summer, the county gave the Transit Authority $255,000 owed for the reserves deficit. That money went toward covering operating expenses since commissioners initially passed a budget that cut $10 million to outside agencies, including funding for the bus system, according to the Transit Authority.
The transit system’s funding would be restored in the county’s budget, but the system would receive $300,000 less than requested.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
The bus system has been unable to cover both operating expenses and replenish the reserves without the money owed by Macon-Bibb government, said Lee Brown, chief financial officer for the Transit Authority.
“We went two months without those reserves,” he said. “We spent everything we had trying to operate through the end of August.”
The County Commission will discuss the $476,201 request Tuesday that would require taking money from the county’s reserves fund to cover the amount.
Another factor in the $300,000 budget reduction is that the Authority also missed out on part of a matching federal transportation grant.
The transit system has essentially had the same operating expenses in 2017 and 2018.
In 2018, the transit system’s expenses were within $5,800 of its $6.8 million budget, said Georgia Slagle, an accountant with Howard, Moore & McDuffie, the transit system’s accounting firm.
“The operating and working capital shortfall is further complicated by the additional $300,000 cut in local funding for fiscal year 2019,” Slagle said in a letter.
Comments