Suspect sought in shooting of teen

A suspect is being sought in the shooting of a 15-year old Thursday in Macon.
Marcus Bernard Williams, 19, is accused of shooting D’Angelo Ross in the face in front of Houston Food Mart at 4141 Houston Avenue, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release.
Williams has a warrant for criminal attempt to commit murder. He is 6 feet, 138 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, with small twists in his hair. He is known to frequent the areas of south Macon and Houston Avenue. He is considered armed and dangerous.
Ross is in critical but stable condition at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.
Anyone who knows Williams’ whereabouts or has seen him is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
