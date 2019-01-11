Crime

Teen in critical condition after being shot in the face outside Macon store

By Liz Fabian

January 11, 2019 05:08 AM

Macon, GA

A 15-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the facial area outside a south Macon store late Thursday.

At about 10:45 p.m., the teen was with two other males in the parking lot of Houston Food Market at 4141 Houston Ave., according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

One of them pulled a gun and shot the 15-year-old before running away with the other male.

The victim’s identity was not immediately released and no description of the shooter was given.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.

