Teen in critical condition after being shot in the face outside Macon store

A 15-year-old is in critical condition after being shot in the facial area outside a south Macon store late Thursday.
At about 10:45 p.m., the teen was with two other males in the parking lot of Houston Food Market at 4141 Houston Ave., according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
One of them pulled a gun and shot the 15-year-old before running away with the other male.
The victim’s identity was not immediately released and no description of the shooter was given.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Comments