Local

Bibb escapee still on the run weeks later

By Wayne Crenshaw

December 20, 2018 02:50 PM

More than a month after a Bibb County jail inmate fled a work detail with some help, he remains on the run.

Jaylon Patrick, 22, was washing cars at the sheriff’s office on Nov. 10 when a car pulled up and he jumped in. He has yet to be located.

“We are continuing to follow leads and are looking for his whereabouts,” Lt. Sean DeFoe said in an email.

Patrick was originally in jail on charges of theft by taking, probation violation and bond surrender. He is now also charged with escape. He is described as black, 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. The car that picked him up was a light color Honda Civic.

Anyone with information about his location is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

