Bibb inmate flees work detail in car

A Bibb County Detention Center inmate fled a work detail Saturday when a car pulled up and he jumped in.
Deputies are searching for Jaylon Patrick, 22, who was originally in jail on charges of theft by taking, probation violation and bond surrender, according to a sheriff’s office release. He is now charged with escape.
The escape happened at about 5:50 p.m. He was working at the sheriff’s office car wash when a light color Honda Civic pulled up and Patrick jumped in. He was described as black, 6 feet tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds. He was last seen wearing a neon green shirt, denim jacket and white pants with a blue stripe running down the sides of each leg.
The sheriff’s office sent the release about the escape Sunday evening, more than 24 hours after the escape. Sgt. Linda Howard, spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office, said deputies had leads on his location and after those were exhausted the escape was released to the media.
Anyone with information about his location is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Comments