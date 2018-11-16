Man pushing disabled vehicle is killed when hit by car

A 23-year-old man is dead and another man is hurt after they were hit by a car while pushing a disabled vehicle.
Just before 12:30 a.m. Friday, the deceased Macon man and Clint Brian Nettles, 48, of Lizella, and Tupach Brown, 22, of Macon, were pushing a Chevy Classic south in the right lane of Forsyth Road, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.
The men were hit by an Acura TL driven by a 42-year-old Macon woman near Wesleyan College.
The 23-year-old died at the scene and Nettles was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, in stable condition.
Nettles was in the news in July of 2017 when he was pistol whipped and his son, Logan Nettles, was arrested.
The assault on Nettles happened about a week after 16-year-old Chase Gillis was shot to death at Nettles’ home.
According to the sheriff’s incident report, Gillis allegedly was trying to swap guns and pointed a gun at Logan Nettles and was fatally shot by David Billingsley.
In Friday’s fatal crash, no one else was hurt and no charges were initially filed.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash and would like anyone with information about the incident to call 478-751-7500.
