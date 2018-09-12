Middle Georgia hospitals receiving Hurricane Florence patient evacuees

Some Middle Georgia hospitals are beginning to feel the impact of Hurricane Florence.
Coliseum Northside Hospital in Macon and Fairview Park Hospital in Dublin are receiving patients from HCA Healthcare sister facilities in advance of the monster storm, according to a joint news released issued through Coliseum Health System.
“We will do everything possible to support those in South Carolina and the mid-Atlantic to weather Hurricane Florence safely and with the healthcare they need,” Greg Caples, CEO of Coliseum Northside Hospital, said in the release.
Dr. George Harrison, chief medical officer at Fairview Park Hospital, said in the release, “As all coastal hospitals are evacuating patients, the extraordinary team at Fairview Park Hospital is here to help.”
The move comes on the heels of South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster order for the medical evacuation of all hospitals in flood zones in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
In compliance with that order and for the safety of its patients, Grand Strand Health bagan transferring patients to sister HCA Healthcare hospitals, including Coliseum Northside Hospital and Fairview Park Hospital, the release said.
Coliseum Northside Hospital has started receiving patients and expects to accept 18 patients transferred from South Carolina. Fairview Park Hospital has received three patients so far.
