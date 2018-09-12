Georgia now in Hurricane Florence forecast track. What does that mean for us?

Georgians are not in the clear from the effects of Hurricane Florence.
The latest forecast advisories from the National Hurricane Center show the 130 mph storm making landfall early Friday in the Carolinas as a major hurricane but then taking a turn toward the southwest.
The actual track is expected to change as the Category 4 storm heads to the Southeast, but forecast models now indicate the storm could stall and bring more than 20 inches of rain to the North Carolina coast before the center of circulation sloshes toward Georgia early next week.
Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Peachtree City concluded early Wednesday that “there is some increased confidence for a wetter and windier period.”
Most of Georgia is in the “cone of uncertainty” as Florence remained hundreds of miles southeast of Cape Fear, North Carolina, as of early Wednesday.
Tropical storm force winds of 39 mph or greater are expected to hit eastern parts of Georgia as early as Thursday evening.
Winds will intensify as Florence gets closer to landfall and conditions will remain breezy in Georgia after the storm moves inland.
Parts of northeast Georgia could see 4 inches of rain with up to 2 inches expected in Middle Georgia, according to the latest advisories.
After ample rain earlier in the summer, precipitation is needed as parts of Georgia have become abnormally dry in recent weeks.
Everyone is urged to pay attention to the latest information from the National Hurricane Center as the storm’s forecast is honed over the next few days.
A year ago, Hurricane Irma had weakened to a tropical storm before hitting Middle Georgia but hours of strong wind gusts wreaked havoc on some Macon neighborhoods before the weakening depression tracked through Columbus to Alabama.
Comments