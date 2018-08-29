Cops thought he was run over by a car. That’s not what happened, investigation shows

A Milledgeville man initially thought to have been run over by a car Friday night died from blunt force trauma when the back of his head hit the pavement, according to a news release.
Additionally, “no other significant injuries or broken bones were found to indicate the weight of the vehicle ever covered the victim’s body,” according to the Wednesday release from the Milledgeville Police Department.
Here’s what happened, according to the release:
Eddie Oscar Dennis III, 47, was found unresponsive on his back next to the driver’s side of a red 2013 Nissan Sentra and surrounded by a large crowd at the intersection of Oconee Street and Evans Avenue by arriving Milledgeville police.
Police had been summoned at 6:21 p.m. in reference to a fight and were told on the way to the scene that Dennis had been struck by a vehicle, later identified as a black 2010 Mazda 6.
Attempts to revive Dennis were unsuccessful.
Gar’trell Bernard Ford, 28, the driver of the Mazda, was initially detained, and witnesses were asked to come down to the police station for questioning that night, according to the release.
Milledgeville police Detective Everett January interviewed the witnesses, who told him that the Nissan was at a stop sign with the Mazda behind it.
“Dennis exited his vehicle and approached Ford’s vehicle where a verbal altercation ensued, and at some point, Dennis ended up in front of the black vehicle,” the release said.
The investigation also determined that a handgun found on the driver’s side floorboard of the Nissan was moved from the roadway and placed inside the car.
Also, paint transfer between the Nissan and Mazda indicated that the Mazda “scrubbed the rear tire area” of the Nissan, according to the release.
“Police discovered that the incident derived from an ongoing feud between the two families involved,” the release said. “Prior to the incident on Friday, authorities were in possession of a video taken during a previous date, showing a large crowd of people gathered in the area of Evans Street. Within the group of people in the video, police could see Ford and Dennis in a fighting stance.”
Baldwin County Deputy Coroner Ken Garland said Wednesday that a GBI autopsy found that Dennis died from blunt force trauma. He declined to elaborate.
No arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation, Felicia Cummings, public information officer for Milledgeville police, said in an email.
