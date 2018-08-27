Criminal investigation launched after Milledgeville man killed by vehicle

The traffic death of a Milledgeville man has launched a police criminal investigation.

At about 6:20 p.m. Friday, Eddie Dennis III, 47, was run over by a car at the intersection of Oconee Street and Evans Avenue, Baldwin County deputy coroner Ken Garland said.

Milledgeville police and EMS responded to the incident, which happened a couple of blocks east of N. Jefferson Street and a couple of blocks west of Boddie Middle School, according to a Milledgeville police news release.





Milledgeville police criminal investigations unit commander Maj. Mike Hudson said paramedics tried but were not able to save Dennis.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Dennis was pronounced dead at the scene at 6:50 p.m., Garland said.

No additional information or details about the driver were immediately released as the investigation is ongoing.

Come back to macon.com for updates and read Tuesday’s Telegraph.