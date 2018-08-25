Man found dead at Macon motel

A man was found dead Saturday afternoon in Macon motel of a possible drug overdose, a deputy coroner says.
Bibb County Deputy Coroner Luann Stone said the man was found in a room at Roadway Inn at 4952 Romeiser Drive.
Sheriff’s investigators are talking to people to try and find out what happened, said Stone, who was summoned to the motel at 12:50 p.m.
Two weeks ago, a man was found dead in the motel across the street of a suspected overdose, said Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.
Spencer Craig Corliss, 55, of Albany, was was found at American Best Value Inn on the other side of Romeiser Drive on Aug. 12. A syringe was found under his body in a room, Jones said.
The motels on Romeiser Drive are off Eisenhower Parkway west of Interstate 475.
Comments