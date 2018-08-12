Man dies of suspected overdose, family sought

A man was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in a Macon motel on Sunday and his family is being sought.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones identified the deceased as Spencer Craig Corliss, 55, of Albany. Jones said a drug overdose is the suspected cause of death. A syringe was found under his body in a room at American Best Value Inn on Romeiser Drive off Eisenhower Parkway, just west of Interstate 475. An autopsy will be performed to confirm the cause of the death.
Jones said Corliss’ next of kin has not been located and he is asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone who knows the family can call Jones at 478-256-6716.
Corliss is believed to have been dead for several hours when a friend came to check on him at about 2 p.m. Sunday and found him, Jones said. The friend did not remain at the scene after calling 911, Jones said.
