Motorists are urged to avoid Ga. 247 in front of Robins Air Force Base early Sunday as Houston County sheriff’s deputies will close sections of the roadway as they help Robins Air Force Base personnel move two C-130 airplanes, according to a Facebook post by the sheriff’s traffic division.
Local

Moving C-130s to temporarily close sections of Ga. 247 near Robins Air Force Base

By Becky Purser

bpurser@macon.com

August 11, 2018 05:32 PM

Warner Robins, GA

Motorists are urged to avoid Ga. 247 in front of Robins Air Force Base early Sunday if possible, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office says.

The agency’s Traffic Division will be helping base personnel move two C-130 airplanes down the roadway, according to a Facebook post.

Portions of Ga. 247 between Ignico Drive and Industrial Parkway will close from 7 a.m. until the move is completed, the post said.

The post did not include an estimate of how long that’s expected to take.

“If you can avoid (Ga.) 247 tomorrow morning, please do so,” Saturday’s post said.

