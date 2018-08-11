Moving C-130s to temporarily close sections of Ga. 247 near Robins Air Force Base

Motorists are urged to avoid Ga. 247 in front of Robins Air Force Base early Sunday if possible, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office says.
The agency’s Traffic Division will be helping base personnel move two C-130 airplanes down the roadway, according to a Facebook post.
Portions of Ga. 247 between Ignico Drive and Industrial Parkway will close from 7 a.m. until the move is completed, the post said.
The post did not include an estimate of how long that’s expected to take.
“If you can avoid (Ga.) 247 tomorrow morning, please do so,” Saturday’s post said.
