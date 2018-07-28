Democratic nominee for Georgia governor Stacey Abrams brings jobs plan tour to Macon

Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for governor, outlined her “Jobs for Georgia” plan Saturday during a stop in Macon.
More than 100 people filled the foyer of the Community Church of God on Bethesda Avenue to hear Abrams, who would become the nation’s first black female governor if elected.
She faces Republican Secretary of State Brian Kemp in the November election.
“I’m not running against anyone,” Abrams told the crowd. “I’m running for Georgia.”
Abrams, the former House Democratic leader, outlined five platforms of her plan, which includes investing in small business.
Abrams said she plans to create a $10 million small-business financing program.
“I’m excited as anybody else about Amazon possibly bringing 50,000 jobs to Georgia,” Abrams said. “That’s a good thing.
“But I intend to be the governor who looks at 5,000 small businesses across our state in all 159 counties and says to all those 5,000 home businesses, I’ll help you create 10 new jobs because those are 50,000 jobs that never leave Georgia,” she said.
Abrams’ plan also includes investing in infrastructure, from roads and bridges to broadband. She said 600,000 Georgia families don’t have access to broadband.
“That’s like saying you don’t have electricity,” she said.
Bringing infrastructure and broadband to all of Georgia doesn’t mean raising taxes, but changing priorities, Abrams said.
Her platform also focuses on local jobs and local products.
“Local doesn’t mean we don’t buy from anyone else,” Abrams said. “It just means investment starts at home.”
She wants local people hired first.
“Right now, we’re looking at the bottom line and we’re missing the big picture,” Abrams said. “I don’t care if it’s a little bit cheaper to hire from outside if it costs us more in the long-term in our own communities.
“We have to look local. We have to hire local, and we have to buy local.”
Abrams also wants to ensure an “open and inclusive environment to keep business here.” She said that means fighting discrimination, which she said includes religious liberty legislation.
Finally, Abrams’ plan as outlined Saturday includes creating more skilled workers and less barriers.
The state needs to invest in apprenticeships to improve worker skills, she said.
“Georgia has done a good job with our technical college system, but technical college isn’t for everybody, and it’s not enough,” Abrams said. “We have to invest in our apprenticeship programs, especially those run by labor unions who know how to get the job done.”
Abrams said she’s committed to creating 2,200 new apprenticeships by 2020 if elected.
